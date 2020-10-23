Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

