Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to “Buy”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

BAM opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

