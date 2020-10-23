Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.92.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

