Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 207.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,592,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after buying an additional 313,412 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

