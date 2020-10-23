Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

