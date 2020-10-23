Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 on November 26th

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SJG stock opened at GBX 179.13 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.41. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 126.09 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

