Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 on November 26th

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SJG stock opened at GBX 179.13 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.41. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 126.09 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.
About Schroder Japan Growth Fund
