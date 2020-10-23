Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has $165.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.98. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

