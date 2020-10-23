RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNMBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

