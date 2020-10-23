Reviewing Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Amcor (OTCMKTS:AMCR)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amcor and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.39 $612.20 million $0.64 17.25 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.92% 17.50% 5.37% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amcor and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 0 9 1 0 2.10 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Summary

Amcor beats Jason Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

