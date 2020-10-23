Reviewing Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and General Environmental Management (NASDAQ:GEVI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean and General Environmental Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 General Environmental Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than General Environmental Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Environmental Management has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and General Environmental Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $444.43 million 0.86 $8.36 million $0.92 17.23 General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than General Environmental Management.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and General Environmental Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 1.08% 3.29% 1.91% General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats General Environmental Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of March 02, 2020, the company operated through 89 branches serving approximately 90,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc. provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators. The company also provides on-site waste treatment systems and environmental incidents and spills cleanup services. It manages the services provided by web-based enterprise software, GEMWare. General Environmental Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Pomona, California.

