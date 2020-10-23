Reviewing First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Horizon National and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 2 10 1 2.92 Capital One Financial 0 3 13 0 2.81

First Horizon National currently has a consensus price target of $12.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $87.77, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than First Horizon National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Horizon National and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.57 $440.91 million $1.66 6.90 Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.04 $5.55 billion $12.09 6.35

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon National. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 13.06% 7.45% 0.81% Capital One Financial 0.74% 1.67% 0.24%

Summary

First Horizon National beats Capital One Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, the company operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

