Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Critical Review

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Retail Value and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.83%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17% Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44%

Volatility and Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.10 $46.75 million $2.46 5.39 Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.20 $17.69 million $0.95 10.23

Retail Value has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Value beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

