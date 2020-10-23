Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Receives $8.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE RPAI opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 574.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

