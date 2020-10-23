Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of REZI opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 545,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 56,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

