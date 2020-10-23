Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

