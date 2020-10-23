Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is concerning. We believe that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales through the remainder of fiscal 2020. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 60 days depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.86.

RRGB stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

