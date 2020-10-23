Raymond James Initiates Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

BTG opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

