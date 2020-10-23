Raymond James Cuts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $15.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.17, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 56,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

