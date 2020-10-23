Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after buying an additional 18,951,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 510.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653,843 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $18,601,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $15,348,000.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

