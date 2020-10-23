Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Increased by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.