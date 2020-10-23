Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Raised by B.Riley Securit

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,524,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

