Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Travelers Companies Inc Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRV. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

