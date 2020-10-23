Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $214,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

