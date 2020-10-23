Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 162,078 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

