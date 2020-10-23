Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $237.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 38.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

