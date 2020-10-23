Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $241.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.