PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.64.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PTC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.