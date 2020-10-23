Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

