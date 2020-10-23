Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $33.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.83. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $27,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,522.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Anevski sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $342,022.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,036,535.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,497,182 shares of company stock valued at $70,641,181 in the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

