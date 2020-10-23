PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG opened at $135.38 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

