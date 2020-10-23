Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) VP Sells $10,298.97 in Stock

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $10,298.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 587,438 shares in the company, valued at $605,061.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Polarityte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Polarityte by 200.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

