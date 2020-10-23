PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BofA Securities started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

PMVP stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $42.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

