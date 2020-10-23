PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $42.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

