Piper Sandler Raises Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target to $32.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $313.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.