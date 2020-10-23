Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,665,208 shares of company stock worth $174,643,324.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $54,948,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after buying an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 97.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after buying an additional 1,311,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.