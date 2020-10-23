Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.05.5.10 EPS.

NYSE:PM opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

