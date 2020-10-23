PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $34,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 19,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $137.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.