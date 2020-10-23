PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 396,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of CSX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.48.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.73 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

