PGGM Investments Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 382,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,934,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.77 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.