PGGM Investments Buys 8,935 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,446.19. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

