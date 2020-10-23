PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 341.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W W Grainger were worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $362.02 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $392.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.71.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

