PGGM Investments Acquires New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.03.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

