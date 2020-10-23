Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,580 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $52,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.