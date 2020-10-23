PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.