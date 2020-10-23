Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $203.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

