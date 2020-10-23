Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. Park National has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

