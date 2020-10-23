PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.55 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $92.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

