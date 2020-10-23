ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Svennilson Peter acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $160,831,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $19,162,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $10,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.