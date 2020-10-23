O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $560.00

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $478.15.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $457.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.25.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.