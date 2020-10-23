Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,277,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 623,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,010.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

